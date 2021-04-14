Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has lashed at President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government for banning the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

A fortnight ago, the government, through Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, banned the use of the Russian vaccine after a private entity imported 75,000 doses to be used locally.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Kipkorir said it is wrong for the government to ban the Sputnik V vaccine and allow the use of AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines that have been banned in some countries in Europe and the United States.

“EU is permanently stopping use of AstraZeneca.

“The US refused to approve it. India, Germany & France are importing Sputnik V.

“Kenya which relies on free AstraZeneca has ordered the 75,000 doses of Sputnik V be re-exported.

“@MOH_Kenya officials will one day be tried for murder!” Kipkorir stated.

Kipkorir’s sentiments come a day after it was been revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had convened a meeting to address the looming crisis revolving around the exhaustion of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the country.

Sources said the Head of State held the meeting to explore alternative sources of fresh supplies of Covid-19 vaccines amid reports of a looming shortage of the jab.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

