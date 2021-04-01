Thursday, 01 April 2021 – A popular Churchill Show comedian has been kicked out of his house by a merciless landlord after failing to pay rent for several months.

The witty comedian, who is identified as Akuku Danger, was confronted by the rogue landlord and forcefully evicted like a street urchin.

The comedy industry has been badly affected by the strict measures imposed by the Government to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Most comedians are barely surviving since they depend on shows to make a living and since events have been cancelled, their pockets are badly dented.

A video shared online shows the poor comedian begging his landlord not to kick him out but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Check out the video.

Here are photos of the comedian who is currently homeless.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related