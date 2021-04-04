Sunday, April 4, 2021 – Vehicles transporting miraa are notoriously known for over speeding and nearly breaking all the traffic rules.

In extreme cases, they are involved in hit and run accidents as they transport the highly perishable commodity.

A video doing rounds on social media shows a miraa vehicle that was heading to Nairobi from Meru literally flying on a busy shopping centre.

The speeding vehicle that was being driven recklessly was almost involved in a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The incident, once again, puts a spotlight on the rogue miraa drivers who operate on the roads with impunity.

Check out the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related