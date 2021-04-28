Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Chief Justice Nominee, Martha Koome, is an academic dwarf going by how she performed when she was doing her law degree (LLB) at the University of Nairobi.

During her graduation in 1986, Koome was among 9 students who performed very badly by getting a pass only.

Other students got first-class honours, Upper Second Class Honours, and Lower Second Class but Koome was among the bottom students who got graduated with a pass.

Koome‘s performance at the University has also been questioned by Kenyatta University lecturer, Prof Edward Kisiangani, who wondered how Koome managed to go for her Master’s Degree yet she was a failure.

“Can the University of Nairobi confirm this? If true, why would JSC opt for a person with a Pass when there are people with First Class Honours, Upper Second Class Honours, and Lower Second Class.?

“Ideally a Pass candidate shouldn’t be admitted to a Master’s class,” Kisiangani wrote on his Twitter page.

Here is a transcript of how Martha Koome performed at the University of Nairobi in 1986 (check number 113).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.