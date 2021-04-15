Thursday, April 15, 2021 – The 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results are officially out.

The results were released by Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, on Thursday afternoon, after briefing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House

Faith Mumo Kawee emerged top with 433 marks out of 500 with eight girls featuring in the top potions.

While announcing the results, Magoha said male candidates posted better results than their female counterparts in Maths, Science, Social Studies, and Religious Education, while female candidates performed better in English and Kiswahili languages.

“The performance of candidates in KCPE 2020 is commendable and has shown no remarkable difference from the performance of the past years. I wish to commend teachers who worked hard to prepare the 17 candidates for the examinations in the most difficult circumstances ever seen in our country,” said CS Magoha.

1,179,192 candidates sat for the KCPE Examination.

590,450 candidates of the KCPE 2020 were boys representing (50.07%) and 588,742 were girls representing (49.93%).

To access individual results, candidates are required to send their index numbers and the word KCPE to SMS code 20076.

Below is the list of the top ten students:

1. Mumo Faith Kawee- 433

2. Wesonga Nanzala – 432

3. Muriithi Angel Gakenia- 432

4. Wanyonyi Samuel- 431

5. Castro Williams-431

6. Tarus Jepkemboi Maureen-430

7. Kipkirui Abiud- 430

8. Mwangi Margaret Waruguru- 429

9. Bernice Omondi- 429

10. Kiogora Joyce Nkatha- 429

Five candidates scored 428 marks and they are, Daniel Chris Mboya, Njenga Mwagambo, Jeff Mutugi, Polycarp Kiyondi and Debrah Zawadi.

