Home Gossip CESS MUTUNGI looking like a snack at 50 – Ladies, where do... CESS MUTUNGI looking like a snack at 50 – Ladies, where do you go wrong?(See her latest photos) April 23, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A wealthy Kenyan spotted driving this high end guzzler as majority of you complain of harsh economic times (PHOTO) Man arrested with 25 drums of uncustomed ethanol jailed for 1 year while MURATHE is still walking free even after looting Ksh 4 billion... Something juicy for online hyenas here – Where was this pretty lass heading to?(PHOTO) Modern day slay queens: This is someone’s future wife and mother! Eh! Eh!(PHOTO) ABABU NAMWAMBA’s ex-wife, PRISCAH, keeps getting hotter after they divorced – Her latest photos will make him regret losing her. Is this her bedroom or a hotel room? Leave a Reply Cancel reply 278,659FansLike52,497FollowersFollow