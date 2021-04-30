Friday, April 30, 2021 – CCTV footage showing the moment actor Ainea Ojiambo was attacked by three thugs along Moi Avenue on Friday afternoon has emerged.

From the footage, three thugs are seen attacking the actor while appearing to mug him.

The actor, who is a licensed gun holder, discharges his firearm in self-defense but missed the thugs and fatally shot a guard.

The body of the guard was taken to the City morgue pending an autopsy as police carry out investigations.

Watch the video below.

