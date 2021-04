Friday, April 9, 2021 – A rogue matatu driver has been put on the spot after he fuelled in one of the petrol stations in Nairobi and then sped off.

According to CCTV footage shared online, a petrol station attendant is seen fuelling the matatu Registration number, KCF 839D, which belongs to Metro Trans Sacco.

Just when he was preparing to return the nozzle, the rogue driver sped off without paying.

Check out the video below.

