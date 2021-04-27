Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic and experienced for the position of Team Leaders / Cashiers.
Towns: Nyamira, Iten, Homabay, Voi (Must be locals)
Responsibilities:
- Retail set Revenue and Joiner targets
- Provide hands-on support and guidance
- Stock management & Requisitions
- Performance Management -Identify areas for development to ensure continuous improvement
- Career Management -Conduct coaching and training
- Reporting -Compile and analyze quantitative and qualitative reporting
- Customer satisfaction -Monitor and maintain performance standards (Real-time & Quality monitoring)
Skills and Experiences:
- Good knowledge on cash management and cash tools i.e money scanners, ETR, SPDQ equipment
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Excellent Excel skills
- People management and Interpersonal skills
Academic Qualification:
- Bachelor of Commerce or its equivalent
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 29th April 2021.
Clearly indicate the job title “Team Leader / Cashier”.