JOB TITLE: CASHIER
NATURE OF JOB: FULL TIME
INDUSTRY: MANUFACTURING
SALARY: Kshs. 30,000.00
JOB LOCATION: ELDORET
Responsibilities
- Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude.
- Managing transactions with customers using cash registers
- Collecting payments whether in cash or Mpesa
- Manage all transactions with customers accurately and efficiently.
- Ensure all transactions run smoothly to help maximize customer satisfaction.
- Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets
- Cross-sell products and introduce new ones to customers
- Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
- Greet customers when entering or leaving the company
- Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
- Handle cash transactions from customers using cash registers
- Collect cash, bank and register all payments
- Keep reports of transactions
- Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction
Qualifications
- Previous work experience as a cashier in a manufacturing / store/ hotel/ distribution environment
- Excellent customer service skills
- At least CPA Section 2
- Attention to details and high levels of integrity
- Strong communication and time management skills
- Ability to handle and count cash
- Experience deaing with Mpesa transactions
- Excellent communication skills.
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required.
How to Apply
- Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com
- Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled
- Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted