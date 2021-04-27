Job Title: Cashier

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: KShs. 30,000

Job Location: Eldoret

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude.
  • Managing transactions with customers using cash registers
  • Collecting payments whether in cash or Mpesa
  • Manage all transactions with customers accurately and efficiently.
  • Ensure all transactions run smoothly to help maximize customer satisfaction.
  • Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets
  • Cross-sell products and introduce new ones to customers
  • Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information
  • Greet customers when entering or leaving the company
  • Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas
  • Handle cash transactions from customers using cash registers
  • Collect cash, bank and register all payments
  • Keep reports of transactions
  • Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction

Key Requirements

  • Previous work experience as a cashier in a manufacturing / store/ hotel/ distribution environment
  • Excellent customer service skills
  • At least CPA Section 2
  • Attention to details and high levels of integrity
  • Strong communication and time management skills
  • Ability to handle and count cash
  • Experience deaing with Mpesa transactions
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
  • Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required.

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com.

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

