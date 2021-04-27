Job Title: Cashier

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: KShs. 30,000

Job Location: Eldoret

Duties and Responsibilities

Greet clients and visitors with a positive, helpful attitude.

Managing transactions with customers using cash registers

Collecting payments whether in cash or Mpesa

Manage all transactions with customers accurately and efficiently.

Ensure all transactions run smoothly to help maximize customer satisfaction.

Issue receipts, refunds, change or tickets

Cross-sell products and introduce new ones to customers

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

Greet customers when entering or leaving the company

Maintain clean and tidy checkout areas

Handle cash transactions from customers using cash registers

Collect cash, bank and register all payments

Keep reports of transactions

Pleasantly deal with customers to ensure satisfaction

Key Requirements

Previous work experience as a cashier in a manufacturing / store/ hotel/ distribution environment

Excellent customer service skills

At least CPA Section 2

Attention to details and high levels of integrity

Strong communication and time management skills

Ability to handle and count cash

Experience deaing with Mpesa transactions

Excellent communication skills.

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Able to contribute positively as part of a team, helping out with various tasks as required.

How to Apply:

Qualified candidates are encouraged to send CVs quoting relevant skills and experience to recruitment@britesmanagement.com.

Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.