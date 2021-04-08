Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic and experienced for the position of Cashier / Team Leader.
Location: Ukunda (must be in Ukunda at the moment)
Responsibilities:
- Retail set Revenue and Joiner targets
- Provide hands-on support and guidance
- Stock management & Requisitions
- Performance Management -Identify areas for development to ensure continuous improvement
- Career Management -Conduct coaching and training
- Reporting -Compile and analyze quantitative and qualitative reporting
- Customer satisfaction -Monitor and maintain performance standards (Real-time & Quality monitoring)
Skills and Experiences:
- Good knowledge on cash management and cash tools i.e money scanners, ETR, SPDQ equipment
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Excellent Excel skills
- People management and Interpersonal skills
Academic Qualification:
- Bachelor of Commerce or its equivalent
How to Apply
Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 29th April 2021.
Clearly indicate the job title “Team Leader / Cashier.
Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click here now for help