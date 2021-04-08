Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage a dynamic and experienced for the position of Cashier / Team Leader.

Location: Ukunda (must be in Ukunda at the moment)

Responsibilities:

Retail set Revenue and Joiner targets

Provide hands-on support and guidance

Stock management & Requisitions

Performance Management -Identify areas for development to ensure continuous improvement

Career Management -Conduct coaching and training

Reporting -Compile and analyze quantitative and qualitative reporting

Customer satisfaction -Monitor and maintain performance standards (Real-time & Quality monitoring)

Skills and Experiences:

Good knowledge on cash management and cash tools i.e money scanners, ETR, SPDQ equipment

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Excellent Excel skills

People management and Interpersonal skills

Academic Qualification:

Bachelor of Commerce or its equivalent

How to Apply

Send CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 29th April 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title “Team Leader / Cashier.