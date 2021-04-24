Saturday, April 24, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice-Chairperson David Murathe could face the Parliament after his name allegedly featured in Kenya Medical Supply (KEMSA) scandal investigations.

Vocal Cheranganyi MP and Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General, Joshua Kutuny, said it would be prudent if Murathe appeared before a parliamentary committee to clear his name.

“It has come to public attention that the vice-chairman of our political party has been adversely mentioned in the ongoing investigation by the Public Investment Committee, I urge the vice-chairman Hon David Murathe to appear before the committee and clear his name,” he said.

In a written submission to the committee, Murathe admitted he was a signatory of Kilig Company Limited accounts and not the director as had been previously suspected.

The company was awarded KSh 4 billion for the supply of Covid-19 450,000 personal protective equipment units at a cost of KSh 9,000 each.

The Kenyan DAILY POST