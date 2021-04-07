Job Vacancy: Call Centre Agent

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Service

Job Responsibilities

Management and resolve customer complaints

Research required information using available resources

Answer incoming calls and respond to customer’s emails

Follow up customer calls where necessary

Moderating and screening written user content on profiles

Moderating and screening user submitted photos

Handling online support requests.

Responding to incoming calls and chats.

Various support tasks assigned

Job Qualifications

A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.

Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system – speed and accuracy are important.

Ability to thrive in a multitasking environment and can adjust priorities on the fly

Keen attention to detail and effective time management skills

Eager to learn, adapt and collaborate at all levels.

Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)

Ability to handle pressure/stress, handle responses to criticism tactfully and maintain a professional demeanor.

Ability to escalate issues through the appropriate channels – we thrive on feedback.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field with a 2nd class honors upper

1.5 and above years of work experience in a call centre – previous call centre experience is an added advantage

An exceptional level of computer literacy especially in MS office.

Advanced fluency in English both written and verbal – Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.

Ability to work in shifts, as we are open 24 hours per day/7 days per week/365 days a year currently with the following shifts available: 7am to 3 pm , 3 pm to 11 pm and 11pm to 7 am.

Ladies are highly encouraged to apply.

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 10th April 2021.

Clearly indicate the exact position (Call centre agent) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.

