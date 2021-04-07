Job Vacancy: Call Centre Agent

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Service

Job Responsibilities

  • Management and resolve customer complaints
  • Research required information using available resources
  • Answer incoming calls and respond to customer’s emails
  • Follow up customer calls where necessary
  • Moderating and screening written user content on profiles
  • Moderating and screening user submitted photos
  • Handling online support requests.
  • Responding to incoming calls and chats.
  • Various support tasks assigned

Job Qualifications

  • A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.
  • Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system – speed and accuracy are important.
  • Ability to thrive in a multitasking environment and can adjust priorities on the fly
  • Ability to respond promptly and prioritize workload effectively based on the needs of customers. Management and resolve customer complaints
  • Research required information using available resources
  • Keen attention to detail and effective time management skills
  • Eager to learn, adapt and collaborate at all levels.
  • Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)
  • Ability to handle pressure/stress, handle responses to criticism tactfully and maintain a professional demeanor.
  • Ability to escalate issues through the appropriate channels – we thrive on feedback.

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field with a 2nd class honors upper
  • 1.5 and above years of work experience in a call centre – previous call centre experience is an added advantage
  • An exceptional level of computer literacy especially in MS office.
  • Advanced fluency in English both written and verbal – Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.
  • Ability to work in shifts, as we are open 24 hours per day/7 days per week/365 days a year currently with the following shifts available: 7am to 3 pm , 3 pm to 11 pm and 11pm to 7 am.

Ladies are highly encouraged to apply.

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 10th April 2021.

Clearly indicate the exact position (Call centre agent) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply