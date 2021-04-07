Job Vacancy: Call Centre Agent
Location: Nairobi
Industry: Service
Job Responsibilities
- Management and resolve customer complaints
- Research required information using available resources
- Answer incoming calls and respond to customer’s emails
- Follow up customer calls where necessary
- Moderating and screening written user content on profiles
- Moderating and screening user submitted photos
- Handling online support requests.
- Responding to incoming calls and chats.
- Various support tasks assigned
Job Qualifications
- A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.
- Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system – speed and accuracy are important.
- Ability to thrive in a multitasking environment and can adjust priorities on the fly
- Keen attention to detail and effective time management skills
- Eager to learn, adapt and collaborate at all levels.
- Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)
- Ability to handle pressure/stress, handle responses to criticism tactfully and maintain a professional demeanor.
- Ability to escalate issues through the appropriate channels – we thrive on feedback.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field with a 2nd class honors upper
- 1.5 and above years of work experience in a call centre – previous call centre experience is an added advantage
- An exceptional level of computer literacy especially in MS office.
- Advanced fluency in English both written and verbal – Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.
- Ability to work in shifts, as we are open 24 hours per day/7 days per week/365 days a year currently with the following shifts available: 7am to 3 pm , 3 pm to 11 pm and 11pm to 7 am.
Ladies are highly encouraged to apply.
To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 10th April 2021.
Clearly indicate the exact position (Call centre agent) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.