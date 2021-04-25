Burmese, Vietnamese,Mandarin and Cantonese Languages Speaking Call Center Agents

Location: Nairobi

Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Burmese, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Cantonese languages speaking call center agents.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.

Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community.

Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.

Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy.

Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site.

Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions.

Recognize trends and patterns,and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team.

Qualifications and Experience

Between 18-30 years.

Must be living in Kenya.

Must speak fluent English and One among the stated languages above.

College education a mandatory requirement.

Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual.

Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy.

High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region.

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to: wambua@flexi-personnel.com by 14th May 2021.

Indicate the Language you are familiar with on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement