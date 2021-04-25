Burmese, Vietnamese,Mandarin and Cantonese Languages Speaking Call Center Agents
Location: Nairobi
Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Burmese, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Cantonese languages speaking call center agents.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.
- Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community.
- Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.
- Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy.
- Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site.
- Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions.
- Recognize trends and patterns,and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team.
Qualifications and Experience
- Between 18-30 years.
- Must be living in Kenya.
- Must speak fluent English and One among the stated languages above.
- College education a mandatory requirement.
- Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual.
- Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy.
- High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region.
How to Apply
To apply send your CV to: wambua@flexi-personnel.com by 14th May 2021.
Indicate the Language you are familiar with on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement