Friday, April 2, 2021 – The United Kingdom has introduced new measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, among them, a ban on flights from a number of countries including Kenya.

The British High Commission to Kenya on Friday said there were new restrictions for entering the UK starting from April 9.

The embassy said visitors who have been in or transited through Kenya in the previous 10 days would be refused entry into England.

“British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights arriving from countries added in the red list will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for 10 days,” the embassy said in a statement.

Other countries added to the red list are the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

People arriving in the UK from these places before 4 am, April 9, have been asked to self-isolate for 10 days in the place they are staying and take a COVID-19 test on day 2 and day 8. They will be eligible for the Test to Release scheme.

Those who arrive in the UK from these places after 4 am, April 9, must stay in their quarantine hotel for the 10-day quarantine period and take a COVID-19 test on day 2 and day 8.

The ban of UK flights to Kenya comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country forcing the government to impose lockdown in some specific counties led by Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related