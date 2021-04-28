Wednesday, April 28, 2021 – Detectives probing the murder of deceased National Lands Commission Deputy Director of Communication, Jennifer Wambua, have made a breakthrough after they recovered crucial evidence from the third suspect, Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Sankale.

Appearing before Kiambu Chief Magistrate, Patricia Gichohi, investigating officer, Vincent Langat, said that they had obtained several exhibits, among them a mobile phone that belongs to the deceased journalist from the suspect’s house.

Langat further told the court that after checking DCI criminal data, they found that the suspect had four pending cases on robbery with violence and theft.

“Preliminary report by the cybercrime expert in relation to the mobile phone handset recovered from the respondent during his arrest confirmed that it had been violently taken from the victim together with cash, and in the course of the said robbery, the victim was ‘abused’, Langat said.

The Magistrate directed the suspect to be detained for 14 more days as investigations continue.

The suspect was the last person who was seen interacting with Jeniffer before her body was discovered in Ngong forest.

Jennifer had gone to the forest to pray after her pastor directed her to do so.

The suspect is said to have drugged her before committing the heinous act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST