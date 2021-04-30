Friday, April 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received fresh impetus in his State House bid following the new development in the sharing and inheritance of former President Daniel Arap Moi’s multi-billion estate.

This is after the family of former Chief Noah Chelugui was enjoined in a lawsuit seeking to stop Moi’s family from dividing and inheriting his wealth over 1 billion debt.

Noah’s family is seeking to block the appointment of an administrator to the Moi’s wealth until they take into consideration the 1 billion the former President owed the ex-chief.

Chelugui’s widow Susan and son David asked the court to order the Mois to pay the sum of money owed to the family as compensation for their 53-acres of land acquired by the former head of state illegally.

The family threatened to stop Moi’s family from sub-dividing his estate and executing his will until their order is granted.

They further went on to demand another billion to cover for their legal compensation and other expenditures incurred during the fight.

The Chelugui’s, therefore, demanded a sum of Ksh2 billion from the Moi’s and prayed that the court grants their wish for the Mois to set aside the money from their succession talks.

This will be a severe economic blow to Gideon Moi who is planning to use his father’s wealth to mount a huge campaign for the presidency in the next year’s polls.

The former Head of State passed on last year on February 4, and in his will, he noted that all his children (Jennifer, Raymond, Philip, John Mark, Doris, June, Gideon, and the late Jonathan) would get an equal portion of the property.

The Kenyan DAILY POST