Tuesday, April 13, 2021 – Legendary Kenyan singer, Nameless, has lost his Instagram account that had a huge following to hackers from Iraq.

The notorious hackers took over his verified account on Monday and started posting their content.

Nameless informed his fans that his page had been hacked and said his team is working to recover the vibrant account.

“Hey fam… Just to let you know, my IG account was hacked Jana..… We are working with a dedicated team to sort it out, and pray that we will be back in control ASAP . Will keep you updated.

” For now I will be communicating through here and Twitter, Na pia Tiktok, hapo naweza releases stress na madance stingo,” he posted on Facebook.

The hackers are still posting funny videos on the Instagram page even as Nameless and his team trying to recover the hacked account.

Nameless was making good money through the account by marketing brands.

