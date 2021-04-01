Thursday, April 1, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has cried foul after the Government demolished his church in Njiiru along Kangundo Road.

Kanyari’s church was built in disputed land that belongs to the Government.

Bulldozers descended on all structures built on the land that is meant for the expansion of the Dandora Sewerage Treatment plant at night, leaving hundreds of area residents homeless.

Kanyari took to social media and shared photos of his demolished church with the caption, “It’s painful but there’s a God in heaven.”

The con preacher moved to Njiiru a few years back after his church in downtown Nairobi collapsed, following a shocking expose aired by former KTN investigative reporter Mohammed Ali, which exposed how he fakes miracles to swindle his brainwashed congregants.

