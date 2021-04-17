Saturday, April 17, 2021 – Royal Media Service (RMS) chairman and founder, SK Macharia, was on Friday cleansed and blessed by members of the Kikuyu Council of Elders in Ndakaini, Murang’a County.

The traditional ritual was meant to reverse a curse that the elders pronounced on him in 2017 for supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

“We came here today with only one mission.

“To pray to God that he will cleanse the sins that were committed here back in 2017,” one of the elders stated.

In their ritual, the elders slaughtered a sheep as a sacrifice to sanctify the place used by the previous elders who had spelled a curse on Macharia.

“We have forgiven those that spelt the curse and we know they will not come back to perform the same ritual,” one of the elders said.

The Kikuyu Council of Elders also prayed for peace and tranquility in the Country.

In 2017, Macharia was cursed by the same elders for supporting ODM party leader, Raila Odinga’s presidential quest.

The Kikuyu elders faulted the RMS boss for uttering ‘inflammatory statements in the National Assembly when he said that the ODM leader had won the 2007 General Election and not retired President Mwai Kibaki.

