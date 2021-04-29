Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has received a huge boost after renowned criminal lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

UDA is a new political party associated with the second in command.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Ombeta said he is now a registered member of UDA.

“I am a registered member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA),” Ombeta posted.

Ruto formed UDA last year over what his allies said is due to mistreatment he was undergoing in the Jubilee Party.

In an interview with Citizen TV two weeks ago, Ruto said he will use UDA as his political vehicle if the ruling party keeps on frustrating him.

“If it gets to a point where they do not want us to be there in Jubilee, then we must have a different plan.

“You cannot wait to hit a wall. From now on, if there is no agreement, then we will plan ourselves with UDA.

“We have built UDA in partnership with Jubilee. It is not us starting afresh. We are just going on with what we already have,” the DP said.

