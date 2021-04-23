Friday, April 23, 2021 – The Political Parties Tribunal has reinstated Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as Senate Minority leader.

In its ruling on Thursday, the tribunal declared the decision by ODM senators to remove Malala from office null and void until the matter is heard and determined.

Malala who was elected on the Amani National Congress party ticket was represented by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi.

This means that the status quo remains, therefore, Senate Speaker Lusaka will be required to effect the change as per the court orders which will see Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo vacate office.

Last month, ODM Senators ganged up and removed Malala accusing him of gross misconduct and mischief in the recently concluded Matungu parliamentary by-election.

During the by-election marred by chaos and pandemonium, ANC‘s Peter Oscar Nabulindo won the poll beating ODM’s candidate David Were.

Were is a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is also the ODM party leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST