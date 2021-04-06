Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Popular Kikuyu musician, Albert Gacheru, who is famed for the timeless hit song, Mwendwa Wakwa Mariru, is dead.

Gacheru died at Kenyatta National Hospital after a long illness.

He is among the pioneers of Kikuyu music industry and apart from the song Mwendwa Wakwa Mariru that he produced in the 1990s and became a national hit, his other popular songs include Mumunya, Hurry Hurry Waithera, Nindaguteire, Indo Ciakwa among others.

Gacheru started a record label called Wamaitu Productions that produced music for renowned musicians such as Queen Jane and the late John DeMathew.

The deceased singer, who was so passionate about the music industry, surprised many people after he enrolled for a law degree at Mount Kenya University at the age of 50 in a bid to curb pirating of his songs.

He graduated and went to the Kenya School of Law in 2016.

“I realized that this country has enough laws but few people, even those in business, understand the laws that relate to their businesses. I want to bring about a change in the laws governing copyright and social-economic affairs of the country,” he stated in an interview.

Here’s a video of his famous hit song Mwendwa Wakwa Mariru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related