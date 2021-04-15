Thursday, April 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been dealt a major blow after a top Luhya community leader ditched his political alliance for Amani National Congress (ANC).

Announcing his defection at the ANC headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, the Musalia Mudavadi-led party said Malava MP, Mululu Injendi, has dumped Tanga Tanga for ANC.

“Hon Malulu Injendi returns home. Malava MP defects to Mudavadi’s team from Tanga Tanga. Welcome!” ANC posted on its social media pages.

Malulu‘s defection is a big blow to Ruto since he was planning to use him as his point man in Western Kenya.

DP Ruto, through his United Democratic Alliance (UDA), is already crafting a formidable team ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

Other leaders who are campaigning for Ruto in Western Kenya include former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale and Mumias East MP, Ben Washiali.

