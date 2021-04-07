Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Mumias East MP Ben Washiali’s daughter has been accused of luring a university student to a rapist in South C’s Mugoya estate, Nairobi.

Appearing before Kibera Principal Magistrate on Wednesday, Faith Washiali Bibo was accused of pimping a young girl to a serial rapist identified as Abdirizak Adan Abdul.

The two appeared before the court and denied the charges.

Abdul was accused of committing an indecent act with an adult.

In the second charge, Abdul was accused of malicious damage of property, since he damaged an iPhone 8 phone valued at Sh40, 000 when he was forcing himself into the girl.

Faith Washiali, on her part, was accused of unlawfully and knowingly transporting the victim for the purposes of sexual exploitations by means of deception.

The two denied the charges before Kibera magistrate Esther Boke and their lawyer requested that they be released on lenient bond terms.

However, the complainant’s lawyer Amazon Koech objected to the application, saying that Abdi was a dangerous man to women in society.

The Magistrate directed that the matter be mentioned on April 9 for a ruling on bail applications.

