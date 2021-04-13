Tuesday, April 12, 2021 – Renowned Bongo singer, Ben Pol, is enjoying a vacation, days after he was reported to have filed for a divorce at a Dar Es Salaam-based court.

The Moyo Mashine hitmaker shared photos sipping wine while enjoying a cool ambiance in one of the resorts located on the outskirts of Dodoma.

Rumours of Ben Pol’s break up with Anerlisa have been doing rounds on social media after they stopped parading their usual PDAs.

The pretty heiress has already returned to the country and dropped her husband’s name, besides deleting all the photos that they had taken together.

Recently, she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Ben Pol tied the knot with Anerlisa last year in a private wedding ceremony that was attended by close family members.

Here are photos of his vacation.

