Friday, April 23, 2021 – Popular Kikuyu gospel musician, Ben Githae, has said he strongly believes Kenyans will start missing President Uhuru Kenyatta once he retires in 2022.

In an interview with Citizen Radio on Thursday, Githae, who is the Tano Tena hitmaker, stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta has done enough for the country, which would only be seen after his exit.

Githae, who has been insulted by Kenyans over the Tano Tena song, termed Kenyans as hypocrites who had chosen to turn a blind eye on the work the president has done.

“Sometimes, someone is missed after vacating their office.

“Uhuru will also be praised one day after his term.

“Kenyans are used to complain about almost everything,” said Githae.

He urged Kenyans to be patient with the president as much good could be happening in the background.

“Kenyans should be patient. I’m sure his (Uhuru’s) work will be appreciated after he is out of government,” Githae said.

