Saturday, April 24, 2021 – NTV anchor, Olive Burrows, was caught off guard dancing to one of Mejja’s latest songs before she went on air to read the news.

TV anchors do different things to ease tension before they go on air.

Some dance while others crack jokes with their colleagues in the studio to get prepared for the bulletin.

For Olive Burrows, who is currently rated among the best female TV anchors in Kenya, she dances to ease tension before going on air to update Kenyans on the current happenings.

The beautiful and scandal-free TV anchor was caught behind the scenes jamming to Mejja’s hit song Sisikii, shortly before reading the news.

Watch the video.

