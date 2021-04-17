Saturday, 17 April 2021 – A lady by the name, Wairimu Nyar Asembo Metta, has boldly come out to the public and confessed that she is HIV positive.

The beautiful plus-size lady encouraged those living with the virus to be strong and added that HIV can be managed with proper medication.

She further warned men who are fond of sleeping with ladies without protection just because they look healthy, adding that it’s hard to tell whether a lady is positive or not if she is taking ARVs.

“Please let’s test tuwache kupima na macho pliz,” part of her message directed to men read.

Wairimu describes herself as a HIV ambassador on her Facebook profile.

