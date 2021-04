Thursday, April 8, 2021 – A little-known lady identified as Lucy Chemutai, has become an internet sensation after she stormed Eldoret town to look for a husband.

The chocolate-skinned lady, who is tired of being single, moved around the streets holding a banner indicating that she was looking for a serious husband and complained that men are scarce.

“Sura sio shida, bora uhai. Hata kama hana kakitu. No age limit. Looking for a serious husband,” the banner read.

