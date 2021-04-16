Friday, April 16, 2021 – Narok Senator, Ledama Olekina, has sensationally claimed that most elected leaders are very sick.

While urging Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) to go easy on their leaders, the vocal ODM Senator claimed that some of them suffer from hypertension, some are diabetic, and others have cancer and even HIV among other diseases.

According to Ole Kina, some of these elected leaders are recovering and little pressure could kill them.

“#KOT be easy on Waheshimiwa! Most of us are very sick with either hypertension, diabetic, cancerous, HIV etc.. although some are convalescent! Pressure Kidogo inatuangusha!” tweeted Olekina.

His tweet elicited mixed reactions and we have sampled afew.

