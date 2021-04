Friday, March 1, 2021 – This video shows the moment a thief used an ingenious skill to steal from a lady motorist who was reversing in a parking lot.

The thief pushed a trolley behind the car to distract the lady and then hid under a lorry that was parked nearby.

When the lady moved out of her car to remove the trolley so that she can reverse it, the cunning man came from his hideout and stole what looks like a purse from the lady’s car.

Check out this video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

