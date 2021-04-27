Tuesday, April 27, 2021 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Ben Githae, now says that he is unapologetic about the Tano Tena song that he composed in 2017 to campaign for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

Kenyans have been attacking the renowned singer and associating him with Jubilee failures since he campaigned tirelessly for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy.

Speaking in an interview on Jalang’o TV, Githae urged Kenyans to stop crucifying him for composing the viral campaign song, adding that he was just doing so to put food on the table.

The defiant singer said that he didn’t force anyone to vote for Jubilee and so, Kenyans should give him a space to breathe.

Githae further said that he will soon release a song praising BBI and urged his fellow Kikuyus to support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I am going to release BBI song soon. I support the BBI document since it will bring a lot of development in Mt Kenya,” Githae said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST