Wednesday, April 14, 2021 – The stepmother to former US President Barack Obama, Kezia Obama, is dead.

Kezia died aged 81 after a long illness.

The reports of her demise were confirmed by one of her grandchildren based in Dubai.

Kezia Obama was the first wife of Barack Hussein Obama Senior and mother to Rita Auma Obama and Malik Obama.

The 81-year-old was granted British citizenship in 2011 and had been residing in Berkshire, England.

Kezia, on numerous occasions, has spoken in the adulation of the achievements of Barack Obama Jnr.

For instance, she defended Obama who received backlash from critics after winning the Nobel Peace Prize within a year of entering the White House.

“Yes, Barack still has much more to do, but he’s doing his best to set the ball rolling.

“He’s setting his stall out and attempting things that others haven’t dared to try.

“It seems unfair to criticise him. He hasn’t awarded the prize to himself,” she previously stated.

The news comes as the Obama family recently mourned the demise of Mama Sarah Obama after succumbing to a long illness at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

We wish the entire Obama family God’s grace at this difficult time.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Do you literally have relationship, marriage problems and need to return your lost love back, bring peace, love and happiness in your marriage? Marriage spells. Love spells. Click Here Now for help