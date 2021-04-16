Friday, April 16, 2021 – A few days ago, chaos erupted in Nyamira County Assembly when MCAs exchanged blows after they failed to agree on the House business.

The rowdy MCAs differed on the order of the business to be debated, claiming there was no transparency on certain issues.

During the melee, the bodyguard of the County Assembly Speaker drew his gun and threatened to shoot an MCA who was attempting to confront his boss.

Luckily, he was restrained by police officers who had been called to restore law and order.

