Monday, April 12, 2021 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has drafted a potential 2022 lineup for ODM leader Raila Odinga, amid talk that the former Prime Minister is pursuing a deal with Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Babu, Raila will take the top seat as the President with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy and President Uhuru Kenyatta will become the next prime minister.

KANU chairman Gideon Moi and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi take the first and second Deputy Prime Minister positions respectively.

On the other hand, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho will become the Speaker of the National Assembly while his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi will take up the role of the Speaker of the Senate.

In Babu’s dream plan, Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) brigade will form the official Opposition.

Babu Owino acknowledged that he will retain his Embakasi East parliamentary seat which will allow him to seek a Cabinet Secretary position.

The BBI constitutional amendments allow MPs to be appointed as Cabinet Secretaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

