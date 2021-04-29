Thursday, April 29, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is currently swimming in muddy waters after he was caught red-handed defending Jubilee vice-chairman, David Murathe, over his alleged involvement in the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) multi-billion scandal.

Murathe had been summoned by the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC) led by Mvita MP Nassir Abdullswamad Sheriff, on Thursday, to shed light on his links to Kilig – a company that was awarded a Sh 4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the agency.

Murathe, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, confirmed he was a bank guarantor for the firm implicated in the Sh 7.8 billion scandal that rocked the authority and the Jubilee administration.

Babu, who is a member of PIC, shocked Kenyans as he appeared to defend Murathe instead of grilling him.

“The reason I am defending Murathe is because Murathe was never given a tender worth KSh4 billion and they never supplied, so there was no Sh4 billion involved,” Babu argued.

“I am in the Public investment committee charged with the responsibility of investigating the KEMSA scandal and I can assure Kenyans that a report will come out soon and you will know who stole your money.

“Kilig Ltd linked to Murathe never supplied to KEMSA and was never paid. That’s the truth,” Babu added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST