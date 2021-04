Friday, 30 April 2021 – Churchill Show comedian, Jemutai, has narrated how married comedian and radio presenter, Professor Hamo, impregnated her and dumped her.

Jemutai started an affair with Professor Hamo in 2015, which resulted in the birth of two kids – a boy and a girl.

Jemutai claims that Hamo has never supported his kids despite earning a six-figure salary and landing lucrative deals.

Listen to the audio of Jemutai exposing everything.

The Kenyan DAILY POST