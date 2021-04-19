Monday, April 19, 2021 – A meeting between Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli and Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has left many Kenyans talking.

In a statement he shared on Sunday, Atwoli disclosed that he had hosted five leaders at his home in Kajiado for a political consultative meeting.

Other leaders who attended the event include Siaya Senator James Orengo, former Nairobi County Aspirant Peter Kenneth, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, and Jubilee Vice Chair David Murathe.

The meeting comes at a time when the political landscape has experienced tectonic realignments ahead of the upcoming 2022 general elections.

The meeting, however, split Kenyans regarding a likely political lineup in the making – even as the country continues to grapple with the pandemic.

Some argued that the team was headed for better political days ahead, while others criticised the leaders for holding strategy meetings at a time when Kenyans are facing grueling economic hardship.

The meeting came barely a week after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga held a meeting with KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, at his Karen home.

Whether the two separate meetings are related remains to be seen.

