Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – A woman who recently called in when Pastor Ng’ang’a was preaching on Sasa TV and requested him to pray for her son was left with an egg on her face after the rogue preacher trashed her prayer request.

The woman told Ng’ang’a that her son’s body swells every time he takes alcohol and instead of the rogue preacher praying for her son, he rudely told her that the only thing he can do is to pray that his body continues to swell so that he can shun the bottle.

Ng’ang’a never ceases to amaze.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Related