Saturday, April 24, 2021 – The joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committee may have identified the source of the errors in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which are threatening the anticipated BBI referendum.

This is after it emerged that the production of the BBI Bill was handled by different printers allegedly contracted by the state printer.

Members of the parliamentary joint committee were informed that the government printer contracted several entities for mass production of the document.

The joint Senate and National Assembly committee said only 11 counties debated the correct BBI bill.

At least 32 county assemblies received a bill with typographical errors, which the committee said will not affect the outcome of the BBI process.

Multiple sources at the committee pointed to the possibility of the errors emanating from the entities that were contracted to print copies of the bill.

Kenyans, however, lamented supply shortages of the Constitution amendment bill – the same being driven under a popular initiative.

“Among the questions we explored were: which printer printed which bill? Why did Government Printer contract other entities to print?” a lawmaker intimated.

The other concern by members was: “Why didn’t the contracted printers follow government printers’ protocols?”

Calls and text messages to Fred Matiangi’s Interior ministry for response to the claims were unanswered.

Electoral agency, IEBC, on Thursday, said it first received six printed copies of the draft bill and supporters’ details, being signatures, on December 10, 2020.

On January 26, the commission requested the Building Bridges Initiative promoters for additional printed copies for transmission to the county assemblies.

On his part, BBI Secretariat co-chairperson, Dennis Waweru, said only one version of the bill was circulated, saying minor errors on it can be corrected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST