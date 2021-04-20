Job Title: Assistant Customer Care Officer

Grade: KS 9,

Corporation/Organization: Kenya Bureau of Standards,

Directorate: Human Resource and Administration,

Department: Marketing and Customer Care

Division: Customer Care

Section / Unit: N/A

Location / Work Station: KEBS Head office Popo Road, Off Mombasa Road

Reporting Relationships

Reports to: Principal Officer, Customer Care

Direct Reports: N/A

Indirect Reports: N/A

Job Purpose

To assist in the execution of the KEBS Customer Experience policies, procedures, for purpose of facilitating and providing support of Standardization, Metrology and Conformity Assessment to deliver on the KEBS vision and mandate

Key Responsibilities/ Duties / Tasks

I. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

N/A

II. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

a) Receives, sorts, registers, classifies and documents all customer complaints to improve on service delivery.

b) Collects and tabulates all customer feedback from suggestion boxes at Kenya Bureau of Standards to enhance service delivery.

c) Collects data at customer contact points for development of trends to enhance organizational intelligence.

d) Supports the Customer Experience officer in compiling Loyal Customer Visit reports to enable follow up on identified service gaps and enable decision making.

e) Collects data from departments to assist in development of frequently asked questions to disseminate information to the public.

f) Monitors the Customer Experience inbox and escalate customer enquiries and complaints to the Customer Experience Manager and/or Assistant Customer Experience Manager.

g) Supports the Customer Experience officer in mystery shopper activities to get intelligence on KEBS service delivery in order to enhance service delivery and improve customer satisfaction in the organization.

h) Takes minutes during divisional meetings for action planning and future reference

i) Prepares divisional daily and weekly reports for process monitoring

j) Requisitions of stationery and materials from the procurement stores for the Customer Experience division.

k) Assists in logistical arrangements during the various Customer Experience activities.

l) Files and updates departmental records in order to ensure easy retrieval of information.

m) Implements the KEBS adopted management systems to ensure continual improvement of the processes.

n) Implements the KEBS adopted management system to ensure continual improvement process.

Job Dimensions:

I. Financial Responsibility

N/A

II. Responsibility for Physical Assets

Responsible for physical assets assigned by the institutions: furniture, computers, telephone

III. Decision Making / Job Influence

N/A

IV. Working Conditions

Works predominantly within the office and Expected to travel within the country

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic qualifications

Diploma in Marketing, Public Relations, Business Administration, Communications or social sciences.

Professional Qualifications / Membership to professional bodies

N/A

Previous relevant work experience required.

N/A

Application Submission

The application form, key responsibilities and job specification for the above positions must be received by 21st April 2021.

NB: Any academic certificate from foreign Institutions MUST be accompanied with a recognition certificate from Commissioner of University Education, Kenya.

Please ensure you have the following documents at hand for the application process.

1. ID & PIN Copies

2. Cover Letter

3. Curriculum Vitae

4. Academic Certificates

5. Professional Qualifications

6. Professional Bodies’ Membership Certificates

7. Constitutional Documents

