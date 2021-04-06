Title: Assistant Administrative Officer

Location: Nairobi

Job Description

Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) is a voluntary charitable nongovernmental organization, registered in Kenya as a non-profit organization in 1993. AMURT has implemented over 22 projects countrywide and has supported and worked with local communities, local administration and organizations offering development services. AMURT’s focus areas are emergency relief, OVC support, education, health care, income generation and capacity building, HIV/AIDS, MNCH, TB control, Nutrition, WASH and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in 9 counties. AMURT is located in Central region, Nyanza region, Samburu County and Coastal region of Kenya.

AMURT recently won an award for KENYA HEALTH PARTNERSHIPS FOR QUALITY SERVICES (KHPQS)-OVC/DREAMS program, dabbed Tujitegemee project and seeks to recruit the following positions based in Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

Responsibilities

Provide overall assistance to ensure effective administrative, human resource and logistic support is the project team.

Support the Deputy chief of party in smooth running of Kilifi office operations.

Maintain professional communication externally and internally.

Support the Admin Officer in coordinating Human resource issues for Kilifi team.

Ensure smooth operation of the office by ensuring the working environment is conducive and that all essential service is provided on office requirements, services provision on internet, cleaning, security, utilities and other needs as per contractual obligations

Coordinate planning for meetings and facilitation in a timely manner.

Answer and direct phone calls, maintain contact list

Organize and schedule meetings and appointments

Produce and distribute correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms

Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports

Develop and maintain a filing system

Ensure operation of equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment and techniques

Maintain supplies inventory by checking stock to determine inventory level; anticipating needed supplies; placing and expediting orders for supplies; verifying receipt of supplies

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Organize travel arrangements by maintaining weekly travel plans

Cover the reception desk when required

Maintain computer and manual filing systems

Handle sensitive information in a confidential manner

Take accurate minutes of meetings

Coordinate office procedures

Reply to email, telephone or face to face enquiries

Develop and update administrative systems to make them more efficient

Resolve administrative problems

Coordinate all procurements requests for the program by ensuring they are timely done and submitted for processing, approvals and delivered on time

Keep custody of office administrative documents including minutes by maintaining all necessary office records and timely sharing them with the relevant teams when required

Coordinate office assets, receipts, recording, repairs and periodical verification and maintenance of the register

Track administrative timelines to ensure all agreements are renewed in good time as appropriate.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or Business Management or relevant degree.

Proven experience working of at least 3 years in an office environment supporting Human Resource, Procurement and logistics

Experience supporting large donor funded project is an advantage

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications.

Working knowledge of business management.

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

Exceptional customer service skills.

Experience using MS Windows and MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).

External: Representatives of the GOK, other consortium members, LIPs, other stakeholders including service providers.

Disclaimer: This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, effort, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

How to apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 11th April 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number as the email subject. Interview will be done on a rolling basis and Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.

“AMURT is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to child safe guarding.”

