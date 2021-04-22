Thursday April 22, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to be ready to pay dearly for canceling Arror and Kimwarer dams’ projects over allegations of corruption.

This is after the Italian company that was contracted to build the scandalous dams sued the government seeking compensation for cancellation of the contract.

According to the report, the company is seeking Sh12.4 billion compensation for cancellation of the Sh63 billion contract.

The company wants the court to declare the cancellation of Arror and Kimwarer dams construction contracts unlawful.

Addressing the issue, Murkomen claimed that Arror and Kimwarer mega dam scandal was not about fighting corruption, but to disenfranchise the people of Elgeyo Marakwet and as a result the government will pay dearly.

“I said it from the beginning.”

“The objective was to deny the people of Elgeyo Marakwet the projects it had nothing to do with fighting corruption.”

“In the end Kenya will PAY.”

“Sadly, State sadists would rather pay the contractor for doing nothing than to see the projects in my county,” said Murkomen.

