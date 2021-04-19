Monday, April 19, 2021 – A popular Rift Valley MP has painted a grim picture of Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022 after revealing what the Kalenjin community is planning to do to their son ahead of the highly contested poll.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Tiaty MP, William Kamket, said since Kalenjins are not used to be in the opposition they will not support Ruto in 2022 because he will be the leader of the opposition in Kenya.

Kamket said beginning from next year, Kalenjin lawmakers will en masse join KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, who will be in the next government after President Uhuru Kenyatta retires in 2022.

“Kalenjins are not used to being in the opposition and it is clear DP Ruto is headed there.

“I doubt if my people (Kalenjin) will follow him to oblivion.

“As such, expect mass defection to Gideon Moi’s camp next year,” Kamket said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST