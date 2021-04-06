Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – Renowned social media commentator, Aoko Otieno, has thrown jabs at former Citizen TV anchor, TerryAnne Chebet, after she said that she is still waiting for God to give her the right partner, despite clocking her mid-forties.

TerryAnne, who was speaking in an interview on Radio Jambo, said that although she has not found the right man, she still has hopes of getting married.

Aoko wonders which man in his right mind will marry a woman like TerryAnne, who has two children from different men.

She urged career women like TerryAnne to humble themselves and lower their standards if they want to get husbands.

Read Aoko’s tweet.

