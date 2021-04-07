Thursday, April 7, 2021 – A middle-aged man in Kenya has become the first casualty of the AstraZeneca vaccine after he died on Wednesday, six days after receiving the vaccine at a Nairobi hospital.

Announcing on Monday, Deputy Director of Pharmacy and Poisons Board Dr. Peter Mbwiiri Ikamati said the man died after being vaccinated and said relevant authorities will investigate whether his death is linked to the vaccine.

Ikamati also said over 320,000 Kenyans have received the vaccine with 277 reporting adverse effects and 7 are critically ill.

On Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe admitted serious side effects of the vaccine in Kenya but said cases are minimal.

Mutahi said effects vary from headaches, fever, nausea, fatigue, excessive sweating, and so on.

“Mild reactions go away within a few days on their own. Severe or long-lasting side effects are extremely rare,” Mutahi said.

These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.

At least 323,592 people have received their jabs across the country as of April 6.

