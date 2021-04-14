Wednesday, 14 April 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Bernard Mwangi, better known by his stage name Mr. Mweposi, has opened up on his battle with depression and alcoholism.

Speaking on a YouTube show, Mr. Mweposi revealed that he became an alcoholic after his wife divorced him a few years ago and this led him to depression.

“When my marriage ended, I started engaging in alcoholism and that ended with me getting depressed and having high blood pressure,” he said.

Mweposi also disclosed that when he was acting on Tahidi High, he was employed on a contract basis by Royal Media Services (RMS) and many people thought that he had money but he was being paid peanuts.

This also contributed to his depression since he was trying to live a fake life.

“I had a family and everyone was so used to seeing me on TV so they automatically thought that I would be absorbed.

“People thought that I had a lot of money but it wasn’t true,” Mweposi stated.

The renowned actor also talked about a video of him in a drunken state that went viral some few years back, saying that it helped him turn his life around.

“I was in a bad state at that time when the video went viral.

“That was my turning point because I reflected on what my children would think of me when they saw me in that state.

“So I came to accept that my life had started taking the wrong direction and I started changing slowly,” he said.

Mweposi is begging for financial help from wellwishers so that he can venture into onion and pepper farming.

Here’s a video of his interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

