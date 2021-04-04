Sunday, April 4, 2021 – A KDF soldier has lost his life at the hands of his merciless wife in Kahawa Wendani along Thika Road.

According to sources, the deceased soldier was stabbed to death by his wife last night before she escaped.

Neighbours discovered his body lying in a pool of blood and alerted police officers from the nearby Kahawa police station.

According to neighbors, the deceased soldier looked distressed yesterday before he was brutally murdered.

Neighbours also confirmed that they heard a commotion in the deceased’s house on the fateful night that he was killed in cold blood by his wife.

His wife has reportedly been arrested as investigations continue.

Here are photos from the scene of the crime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

